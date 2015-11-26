Children Of Bodom cancel Brussels show

Children Of Bodom have cancelled their November 29 show in Brussels due to the severity of the terror threat level in the city.

The Belgian capital has been in a security lockdown since the Paris terror attacks on November 13, with authorities fearing a similar incident could happen in the city as several of the attackers were based in Brussels.

As a result, Children Of Bodom have been forced to call off their planned Sunday night show at the city’s Ancienne Belgique venue.

The group say in a statement: “You should know the venue did try everything to keep this show, including requesting extra security from the city, but that wasn’t possible. We are grateful to them for trying.

“We are looking to try to get another show nearby and will let you know as soon as we have something, but you should refund your tickets to this show.

“All other Children Of Bodom shows are still happening, so come out and see you soon.”

Alexi Laiho and co are on the road in support of their ninth studio album I Worship Chaos, which was released last month.