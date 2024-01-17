"Making a split with someone after 10 years, 20 years, 30 years — there’s going to be some high highs and low lows as you begin to process it all". Chelsea Wolfe shares shadowy new single Everything Turns Blue

Chelsea Wolfe has shared the new single Everything Turns Blue, lifted from her upcoming album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, which is due out on February 9 via Loma Vista Recordings.

The track arrives with a mesmerising blue-hued visualiser, further emphasising its hypnotic dream-like quality, with its light heart-thumping beat and soft vocals that stretch and melt out into an expansive instrumental void.

Meanwhile Wolfe laments over a destructive relationship with lines such as: 'What do I have to do to heal you out of me? / I’ve been living without you here/and it’s alright/I’d been looking for a way out a long time/I’ve been living without you here and I can fight/I’ve been living softly my whole life'.

Everything Turns Blue follows the previously-released tracks Dusk, Whispers in the Echo Chamber and Tunnel Lights.

Speaking of the inspiration behind the song, she notes how its about “finding yourself again after a long era of being part of something toxic", adding: “Making a split with someone after 10 years, 20 years, 30 years — there’s going to be some high highs and low lows as you begin to process it all.”

Of new album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, Wolfe explains: “It’s a record about the past self reaching out to the present self reaching out to the future self to summon change, growth, and guidance.

"It’s a story of freeing yourself from situations and patterns that are holding you back in order to become self-empowered. It’s an invitation to step into your authenticity.”

Next month, Wolfe will hit the road for a lengthy US tour, starting on February 27 in San Diego. She'll also be jumping the pond for several European dates, including one night in London's Heaven on April 21 and an appearance at Roadburn Festival in Tilburg on April 18.

Watch the visualiser for Everything Turns Blue below:

Chelsea Wolfe: She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

1. Whispers In The Echo Chamber

2. House of Self-Undoing

3. Everything Turns Blue

4. Tunnel Lights

5. The Liminal

6. Eyes Like Nightshade

7. Salt

8. Unseen World

9. Place in the Sun

10. Dusk