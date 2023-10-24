Chelsea Wolfe announces brand new album She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

Darkly enigmatic musician Chelsea Wolfe has announced that she will release her latest album, She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, through Loma Vista Recordings on February 9. It's Wolfe's first album for her new label.

She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She, Wolfe's seventh studio album in total, represents a rebirth in process.

“It’s a record about the past self reaching out to the present self reaching out to the future self to summon change, growth, and guidance," she explains. "It’s a story of freeing yourself from situations and patterns that are holding you back in order to become self-empowered. It’s an invitation to step into your authenticity.”

It follows the release in September of previous single Dusk, which was Wolfe's first first original music following her contributions to the score of 2022 A24 film X. You can see the video for Wolfe's brand new single, Whispers In The Echo Chamber, in this wee's Tracks Of The Week feature on Friday.

Wolfe will undertake a lengthy North American tour in support of the new album, but will venture over to the UK for a show at London's Heaven venue on April 21. You can see the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She.

(Image credit: Loma Vista Recordingss)

Chelsea Wolfe: She Reaches Out To She Reaches Out To She

1. Whispers In The Echo Chamber

2. House of Self-Undoing

3. Everything Turns Blue

4. Tunnel Lights

5. The Liminal

6. Eyes Like Nightshade

7. Salt

8. Unseen World

9. Place in the Sun

10. Dusk