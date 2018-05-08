Check out video for State Champs catchy new single Crystal Ball

State Champs - Living Proof 1. Criminal

2. Frozen

3. Crystal Ball

4. Dead And Gone

5. Lightning

6. Our Time To Go

7. Safe Haven

8. Something About You

9. The Fix Up

10. Cut Through The Static

11. Mine Is Gold

12. Time Machine

13. Sidelines

State Champs have released a video for their new single Crystal Ball.

The song will feature on the New York pop punk outfit’s upcoming album Living Proof, which is set to arrive on June 15 via Pure Noise Records.

Singer Derek Discanio says: “Crystal Ball is a song about personal investment of time and effort while questioning the outcome and worth of it all. Everyone has to find their own way to seize the moment and stay on their path.

“Musically, we tried some new things and thought outside of the box to bring a catchy, yet technical dynamic to Champs which we are very excited about.”

State Champs will play this year’s Slam Dunk Festival in the UK which will take place on May 26-28 in Leeds, Hatfield and Birmingham.

