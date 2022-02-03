Trending

Check out this charity version of the Max Webster/Rush song Battle Scar

New cover of the Max Webster /Rush collaboration Battle Scar will raise money for charity

Battle Scar
A brand new cover of the Max Webster song Battle Scar, which also featured fellow Canadian's Rush, has been released to raise money for both the American Indian Graduate Center and the Washoe County School District Music Education Department. You can watch the video below.

It's the brainchild of Tom J. Gordon, a recording engineer, producer & educator, from Reno, Nevada.

"I recently released a cover of the Max Webster/Rush icon Battle Scar (the hidden gem of the Rush catalogue) as a fundraiser for the Native American Graduate Center & Music in the Schools," explains Gordon. "I'm an engineer for Whitensake and I used David Coverdale's video team to produce the video. My other clients have included Ozzy, Dr. Dre, Bruce Dickinson, Beach Boys, Creedence, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Collective Soul and others."

Battle Scar originally featured on the 1980 Max Webster album Universal Juveniles, and was notable for featuring all three members of fellow Canadian's Rush.

"Most people don't realise Rush played on the original version of Battle Scar, and Pye Dubois wrote the lyrics," adds Gordon.

Donate here.

