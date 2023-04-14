Check out The Anchoress' cover of New Order's Bizarre Love Triangle

The Anchoress has released her new video for her cover of New Order's Bizarre Love Triangle, which has been released through a reactivated Drowned In Sound Label, as Prog announced two weeks ago.

Mixing vintage synths and dream pop on the cover, it's the first taste of Versions, The Anchoress' upcoming covers album, which will be released in the Autumn, and also features re-imaginings of songs by the likes of Nirvana, Nico and Halsey. You can watch the video for Bizarre Love Triangle below.

“I first heard Bizarre Love Triangle via the Frente! acoustic cover version before discovering the New Order original and falling for it all over again," says Catherine-Anne Davies. "It’s always felt like a very mysterious novella to me. As every perfect song should, it allows the listener to project their own meaning and narrative onto it.

"I’ve thrown in every synth from the Fairlight to the DX7 and Arp from my studio, along with my best homage to mid-90s smooth disco. While the original is perfection, I hope you’ll like my reworking as it goes through The Anchoress sausage machine and creates a new synth cocktail for your listening pleasure."

Davies has also recently been nominated for this year’s Music Producers Guild Awards in the Self-Producer Artist of the Year category, alongside Dev Hynes (Blood Orange) and Hannah Peel.

The Anchoress will be touring throughout May and September. You can see the dates below.

The Anchoress UK Tour 2023

Apr 30: Durham Northern Kin Festival

May 01: Huddersfield The Parish

May 09: Guildford Boileroom

May 10: Brighton Komedia

May 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

May 13: Manchester Deaf Institute

May 14: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

May 17: Gloucester Guildhall

May 18: Birmingham Academy

May 20: London Queen Elizabeth Hall

May 21: Bristol Thekla

Sep 02-03: Dorset, End Of The Road Festival

Sep 21: Liverpool Leaf

Sep 22: Edinburgh Summerhall

Sep 23: Sept Hull Central Library

Sep 24: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Sep 30: Cardiff Acapella

Oct 04: Cambridge Junction

