Check out Paramore's banger-filled setlist from the first night of their UK and Ireland tour

In support of their recently-released sixth album This Is Why, Tennessee alt rockers Paramore jumped the pond yesterday for the first night of their UK and Ireland 2023 tour.

Serving as their first Irish stop since 2017, the show took place on April 13 in Dublin. Across the evening, the band delivered 21-songs to the 3Arena audience, comprised of welcome classics, new hits and even a few covers.

Commencing with two This Is Why tracks, formed of the atmospheric You First and the jaunty The News, Hayley Williams and co. quickly picked up the momentum with old but gold fan-favourites such as Playing God and Riot! classic That's What You Get.

Towards the midpoint of the set, the band honoured Hayley Williams' Petals For Amor solo ditty Crystal Clear with a live debut, before playing through a handful of covers including Baby by Half Noise and and an acoustic version of Dreams by The Cranberries, in tribute to the Irish band's late vocalist Dolores O'Riordan.

Ending the set on a high, Paramore fired out their trademark anthem Misery Business followed by After Laughter hit Hard Times and the new album title-track, This Is Why, before closing the set with an encore comprised of just Crave. Looking by their physical set list from the night, they had originally planned to play 2009's All I Wanted as the penultimate track - which had only just been brought into Paramore setlists as of last year due to its overly-demanding vocal parts - but sadly, was unfortunately axed.

Paramore's next show will see them head over to Cardiff's Motorpoint International Arena on April 15.

View the setlist below:

You First

The News

Playing God

That's What You Get

Running Out Of Time

Caught In The Middle

Ain't It Fun

Liar

Crystal Clear (Hayley Williams song)

Still Into You

Rose-Colored Boy

Baby (HalfNoise cover)

Dreams (The Cranberries cover)

The Only Exception

Last Hope

I Caught Myself

Decode

Misery Business

Hard Times

This Is Why



Encore:

Crave

hayley covering ‘Dreams’ - The Cranberries as a tribute to dolores o’riordan #paramoreDublin pic.twitter.com/xGXFDARWe2April 13, 2023 See more

paramore debuting ‘Crave’ in Dublin, Ireland as the final song of the night pic.twitter.com/sXJzIeUkglApril 13, 2023 See more

everyone shut up and watch this video immediately #paramoredublin pic.twitter.com/y3YSEFpTmJApril 13, 2023 See more

Here’s the debut of @paramore doing Crystal Clear up close in Dublin. All those vocal adlibs 😍 pic.twitter.com/TIvMBykF3wApril 14, 2023 See more

Dublin set list for Paramore 👀 All I Wanted remains 🤌🏼 pic.twitter.com/sqLDISOI9PApril 13, 2023 See more

15 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

17 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

18 April - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

20 April - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

22 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

A portion of ticket sales for all UK and Ireland shows are set to be donated to Support + Feed, an organisation that "takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis".

A statement for the tour reads: "Paramore is excited to work with environmental nonprofit REVERB on their 2023 tour to create positive impacts for people and the planet. In addition to partnering on a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band and REVERB will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes and much more."