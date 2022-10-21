Paramore announce 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Paramore have announced a UK and Ireland tour set to take place in the Spring of 2023. The emo heroes-turned-alt-rock titans will be supported by none other than British indie favourites Bloc Party, with general on sale for tickets kicking off on October 28 at 10am GMT. Band presale begins 27 October at 10am GMT via paramore.lnk.to/UKstore (opens in new tab), while general sale tickets will be found at paramore.net (opens in new tab).

Some proceeds for ticket sales will also go towards a great cause.

"A portion of ticket sales for all UK and Ireland shows will be donated to Support + Feed," says a statement in the press release for the UK shows. "An organisation that takes action for a global shift to an equitable, plant-based food system to combat food insecurity and the climate crisis. Learn more at supportandfeed.org (opens in new tab)."

"Paramore is excited to work with environmental nonprofit REVERB on their 2023 tour to create positive impacts for people and the planet," the statement continues. "In addition to partnering on a comprehensive tour sustainability program, the band and REVERB will host an Eco-Village at every show where fans can take action on important environmental and social causes and much more."

Paramore recently unveiled comeback single This Is Why, their first new song in five years. The album of the same name, their first since 2017's After Laughter, will arrive on February 10 2023 via Atlantic. The band play the much-hyped When We Were Young festival this weekend.

See the band's full list of UK/Ireland 2023 tour dates below

13 April - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena

15 April - Cardiff, United Kingdom - International Arena

17 April - Glasgow, United Kingdom - OVO Hydro

18 April - Manchester, United Kingdom - AO Arena

20 April - London, United Kingdom - O2 Arena

22 April - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena