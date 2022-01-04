Chas Cronk to release new solo album Liberty

Strawbs bassist Chas Cronk has announced that he will release a new solo album, Liberty, through US label Renaissance Records on February 11 for the vinyl version and March 4 for the CD version.

"With Strawbs currently inactive, I have a solo album coming out called Liberty," Cronk tells Prog. "It was pretty much all written and recorded by me during lockdowns."

Cronk plays the majority of the instruments on Liberty himself, with Major Baldini performing the drums tracks. However Liberty boasts guest performances from Cronk's Strawbs bandmates Dave Lambert on Splash Of Blue and Dave Bainbridge on Slipping Downstream.

Pre-order Liberty.

(Image credit: Renaissance Records)

Chas Cronk: Liberty

1. Liberty

2. Take My Hand

3. A Splash Of Blue

4. Everybody Knows

5. Flying Free

6. Into The Light

7. Slipping Downstream

8. Away

9. System Overload

10. Reverie