Chaos Theory celebrate 12 years with all-dayer at The Black Heart

Edinburgh-based experimental dark progger Maud The Moth, Colossal Squid, who feature Three Trapped Tigers drummer Adam Betts, math rockers Rad Pitt and psychedelic stoners Black Helium are just some of the acts who will be appearing at the 12 Years Of Chaos all-dayer at Camden's The Black Heart on February 26.

Chaos Theory are London-based concert and music promoters who specialise in working with "DIY artists making non-commercial, 'unpopular' music' and who have worked with artists such as Jo Quail and Poly-Math in the past.

12 Years Of Chaos celebrated Chaos Theory's 12 years in existence, and also sees Jessica Ball from MWWB performing her first ever performance as eye, her new eerie synth/down tempo project, while Hennorah, formerly Theo, also perform their first ever show.

There will also be DJ's and the event will be live streamed via Hotel Radio.

Get tickets.

