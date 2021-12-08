Celebrate The Beatles’ Let It Be with 17% off the deluxe box set on CD and vinyl

Back in October, The Beatles’ final album Let It Be was released through Apple Corps Ltd./Capitol/UMe as a deluxe vinyl edition featuring a wealth of extras – and it’s now on sale on Amazon UK with 17% off the RRP. It was £129.99 but it’s now down to £107.44 and is a must for fans of the Fab Four.

While the vinyl edition isn’t on sale in the US, Amazon have cut the price of the CD deluxe box set from $139.98 to $114.80 - another saving of 17%.

Save 17% on the deluxe vinyl box set edition of the recently released Beatles album Let It Be. This is crammed full of extras including 27 previously unreleased studio recordings.

The 1970 album was recently mixed in stereo by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround DTS, and Dolby Atmos, with its release coinciding with Peter Jackson’s three-part documentary The Beatles: Get Back and the Get Back book by The Beatles and John Harris.

The Deluxe version packs in a bunch of bonus content, including 27 previously unreleased session recordings, a four-track Let It Be EP and the never before released 14-track Get Back stereo LP mix, which was compiled by engineer Glyn Johns in May 1969.

Let It Be is spread across 4LP and a 12-inch EP and also includes a 100 page hard-back book featuring recording info, previously unpublished photographs and an introduction by Paul McCartney.

In the foreword to the new book, Paul McCartney reflects: “I had always thought the original film was pretty sad as it dealt with the break-up of our band, but the new film shows the camaraderie and love the four of us had between us.

“It also shows the wonderful times we had together, and combined with the newly remastered Let It Be album, stands as a powerful reminder of this time. It’s how I want to remember The Beatles.”

The Beatles: Get Back documentary is available exclusively on Disney+, which you can subscribe to for $7.99/£7.99 a month.

