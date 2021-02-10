Cats losing their sh*t to Down With The Sickness is what Disturbed were invented for

Disturbed’s Down With The Sickness makes the perfect soundtrack for every occasion. Whether it’s for your Monday morning time-to-take-on-the-world alarm, the motivation you need to press send on your passive-aggressive email to your boss, or simply the soundtrack to your Saturday night boogie, David Draiman and co’s nu-metal banger is guaranteed to get you started.

But really, we reckon the song is best suited behind this compilation video of cats causing an absolute scene: shoving things down the stairs, stealing food, starting fights, flinging themselves into mirrors and dancing in peculiar ways. Is there really a better way to improve your day than watching pissed off cats doing outrageous stunts to one of metal’s biggest hits? Here’s your answer – no.

This isn’t the first time a feline or two has been paired with Disturbed’s Down With The Sickness, last month, a TikTok user paired the familiar-sounding calls of a hungry kitten (the TikTok famous Storky, who also makes an appearance within this video) with David Draiman's iconic staccato.

The mastermind behind this unruly creation was YouTuber Thebadbackpacker who gives a shout out to the band for inspiration: “Thank you to Disturbed. This is so much more than just a cat video. Disturbed’s music has helped me through some tough times in the past. Also the work they do for mental health awareness!"

There’s also the charming disclaimer, "No cats were harmed in the making of this video although some feelings were I'm sure."

So if you’re looking for the perfect pick-me-up, this is the tipple for you — but be sure to keep an eye out for the nightmarish-looking cat at the end, it’s definitely down with something.