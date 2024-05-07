Catfish and the Bottlemen add Dublin arena show to their busy summer schedule

Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced their first Irish gig in five years, a show at the RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin on August 31.

The Welsh indie stars have already lined up a number of major gigs this summer, including a sellout show at Liverpool's 32,000-capacity Sefton Park on July 11, their largest non-festival headline show ever, and two shows at Cardiff Castle (July 19, 20) in addition to their headline performances at Reading and Leeds festivals, alongside Blink 182, Lana Del Rey, Fred Again, Liam Gallagher and Gerry Cinnamon.

A promoter's pre-sale for the band's RDS Simmonscourt begins at 10am tomorrow, May 8, with the general on sale set for Friday May 10, at 10am.

The band are currently at work on their fourth studio album, to follow up on 2019's The Balance, which reached number in the Uk charts. The band's latest single, Showtime, was released in February.