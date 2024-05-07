Catfish and the Bottlemen add Dublin arena show to their busy summer schedule

By
published

Catfish and the Bottlemen will play their first Irish show in five years when they headline RDS Simmonscourt in August

Catfish and the Bottlemen
(Image credit: Matt Eachus)

Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced their first Irish gig in five years, a show at the RDS Simmonscourt in Dublin on August 31. 

The Welsh indie stars have already lined up a number of major gigs this summer, including a sellout show at Liverpool's 32,000-capacity Sefton Park on July 11, their largest non-festival headline show ever, and two shows at Cardiff Castle (July 19, 20) in addition to their headline performances at Reading and Leeds festivals, alongside Blink 182, Lana Del Rey, Fred Again, Liam Gallagher and Gerry Cinnamon.

A promoter's pre-sale for the band's RDS Simmonscourt begins at 10am tomorrow, May 8, with the general on sale set for Friday May 10, at 10am. 

The band are currently at work on their fourth studio album, to follow up on 2019's The Balance, which reached number in the Uk charts. The band's latest single, Showtime, was released in February. 

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.