Catfish And The Bottlemen just announced their biggest headline show ever

Welsh indie rock heroes Catfish And The Bottlemen are continuing their seemingly unstoppable rise to the top of the British music scene by announcing their biggest headline show yet. On Thursday July 11, the band will headline Liverpool's 32,000-capacity Sefton Park, marking not only their largest non-festival gig ever, but one of the biggest outdoor shows to have taken place in Liverpool in some time.

Artist presale and 02 Priority tickets for the Sefton Park gig will go live this coming Wednesday, April 17, at 10am BST. Live Nation and In The Park presales will follow a day later, Thursday April 18, at 10am BST. Finally, general onsale tickets will go live on Friday April 19, also at 10am BST. To sign up for presale tickets, head to this location.

The announcement of the headline show at Sefton Park continues a hell of a year for Catfish And The Bottlemen, having already sold out two big shows at Cardiff Castle in July, as well as a headline set at the Edinburgh Summer Sessions in August. The band also headline Reading and Leeds festival alongside Lana Del Rey, Fred Again, Liam Gallagher, Blink 182 and Gerry Cinnamon. Their latest single, Showtime, was released in February. Listen to it below.