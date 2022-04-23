Catch Alex Henry Foster live tonight on Prog's Facebook page

Canadian post-rocker Alex Henry Foster and his band The Long Shadows, will stream a live performance tonight from the band's Echo Mountain Studio in the Blue Ridge Mountains and you can watch it all live via Prog's Facebook page at 10pm this evening.

The set will feature all-new music from the band including new song, All the Violence in the World and three more within the 60 minute performance.

At the same time, a special lathe-cut, LP will be made for the occasion, with vinyl signed, and numbered alongside a run of exclusive merchandise. All sales proceeds will head to Music Saves UA musicsavesua.com - the Ukrainian help and relief, non-profit fundraising project created to provide immediate humanitarian help in Ukraine.

Watch the live stream.

Get vinyl.

Alex Henry Foster will also bring his Not All Wonders Have Been Lost tour to venues across the UK this June.

They will play:

Jun 21: London Oslo Club

Jun 22: Nottingham Bodega

Jun 23: Glasgow Broadcast

Jun 24: Huddersfield The Parish

Jun 25: Manchester The Deaf Institute

Jun 26: Bristol Thekla

Get tickets.