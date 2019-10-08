Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy announce final leg of their 2019 tour

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy have announced the final leg of their Emerson Lake & Palmer Live On! tour.

Palmer, guitarist and vocalist Paul Bielatowicz and bassist Simon Fitzpatrick, have lined up a total of 14 US shows, kicking off in Kent, Ohio, on October 31 and wrapping up with a set in Plymouth, New Hampshire, on November 23.

Palmer says: “The band is running on all cylinders and has never sounded better. Fans can expect the biggest hits of Emerson Lake & Palmer along with some of its epic pieces, all presented with a full visual element of special films created for the tour.”

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy have also teamed up with California’s Scene Four Art Studios for the tour which will highlight “some of the most compelling fine art visuals ever created” through a combination of motion, colour, and lighting.

For more, visit Carl Palmer Fine Art.

Earlier this year, Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy toured with Yes on the Royal Affair tour, which also featured Asia, John Lodge of The Moody Blues and Arthur Brown.

Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy 2019 US tour

Oct 31: Kent Stage, OH

Nov 01: Chicago Reggie’s Rock Club, IL

Nov 02: Edwardsville Wildey Theatre, IL

Nov 06: Buffalo Tralf Music Hall, NY

Nov 09: Philadelphia 2300 Arena, PA

Nov 13: Bethlehem Muiskfest Cafe, PA

Nov 14: Shirley Bull Run, MA

Nov 15: Westbury The Space, NY

Nov 16: Bay Shore Boulton Center For The Arts, NY

Nov 17: South Orange Performing Arts Center, NJ

Nov 19: New York Iridium Jazz Club Times Square, NY

Nov 20: New York Iridium Jazz Club Times Square, NY

Nov 22: State College State Theatre, PA

Nov 23: Plymouth Flying Monkey, NH