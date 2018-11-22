Carl Palmer announces 2019 Prog Rock Camp

Drummer Carl Palmer has revealed initial details about a new rock camp.

The event is titled Carl Palmer’s Prog Rock Camp – and it’s set to take place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on November 8, 9 and 10, 2019.

Palmer says: “We’ve got guitar workshops, masterclasses, bass guitar workshops, we’re going to have bands playing, competitions and a concert with Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy.

“You got to come and check this out – there’s an awful lot going on.”

A number of guest musicians will be in attendance, with those confirmed so far including guitarist Paul Bielatowicz, bassist Simon Fitzpatrick and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal.

Guest keyboardists and vocalists will be revealed in due course.

In addition, a never before seen Emerson, Lake & Palmer concert filmed in South America in 1997 will make its premiere at the event, while Q&A sessions and more are planned.

Find out further details on the event’s official website.