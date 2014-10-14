Carcass unleash video for Satanic Mills

Carcass have released a video for a track lifted from their current album Surgical Steel.

The Granulating Dark Satanic Mills features on the band’s sixth album, which was released in September 2013.

The British band will issue an EP of previously unreleased tracks on November 17 via Nuclear Blast. Entitled Surgical Remission/Surplus Steel, it includes songs recorded during the sessions for Surgical Steel which didn’t make the final version of the album.

Frontman Jeff Walker says: “Let’s call this, ‘Tying up loose ends.’ We thought we’d make the tracks available just in case you didn’t buy the digipak, didn’t buy the Japenese import, or the magazine issue with the flexidisc.”

Surgical Remission/Surplus Steel tracklist