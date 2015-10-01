Carcass expand Surgical Steel

Carcass will release an expanded edition of their 2013 album Surgical Steel on October 30.
Along with the original 11-track record, Surgical Steel Complete will feature 2014 EP Surgical Remission/Surplus Steel.
The band say: “If you already own the album and EP, this is not for you. This release is timed for our performance at Loudpark Japan and the Deathcrusher European Tour and is aimed at people who have not bought the album yet – and believe us there’s a few of them.”
It’ll be released on CD, black vinyl and silver vinyl via Nuclear Blast.
They head out on the Deathcrusher tour later this month with Obituary, Voivod and Herod. Dates with Naplam Death follow in November.
Surgical Steel Complete tracklist
- 1985
- Thrasher’s Abbatoir
- Cadaver Pouch Conveyor System
- A Congealed Clot Of Blood
- The Master Butcher’s Apron
- Noncompliance to ASTM F899-12 Standard
- The Granulating Dark Satanic Mills
- Unfit For Human Consumption
- 316L Grade Surgical Steel
- Captive Bolt Pistol
- Mount Of Execution
- A Wraith In The Apparatus
- Intensive Battery Brooding
- Zochrot
- Livestock Marketplace
- 1985 (Reprise)