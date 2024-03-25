"It‘ll be an intense night of death and thrash metal!" Cannibal Corpse announce European tour with Municipal Waste, Immolation and Schizophrenia

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse will be returning to the UK and Europe for a huge tour later this year, and they're bringing one hell of a support bill with them. Joining Corpsegrinder and the gang will be thrash metal heroes Municipal Waste, death metal veterans Immolation and upcoming death/thrash metallers Schizophrenia.

"We‘ve played some festivals with Municipal Waste in the past but we‘ve never done a full tour with them, so we‘re really excited that it‘s finally happening," says Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster. "And of course, we‘ve done a lot of touring with our friends Immolation over the years; we‘re always ready to hit the road with them again- they‘re one of our favorite bands, both personally and musically. It‘ll be an intense night of death and thrash metal, and Schizophrenia‘s blend of those genres should be a perfect way to kick things off. We can‘t wait for this one, see you this Fall!"

See below for Cannibal Corpse's full list of dates, which kick off in Oberhausen, Germany on September 20. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Thursday, March 28, at 11am UK time from www.cannibalcorpse.net. The band are also scheduled to hit the road with Amon Amarth, Obituary and Frozen Soul for a North American tour starting next month.

Sep 20: Oberhausen Turbinhalle 2, Germany

Sep 21: Nijmegan Doornrosje, Netherlands

Sep 22: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 23: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Sep 25: Bristol Beacon, UK

Sep 26: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Sep 27: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Sep 28: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Sep 29: London Roundhouse, UK

Oct 1: Heidelberg Halle O2, Germany

Oct 2: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Oct 3: Copenhagen Amager Brio, Denmark

Oct 4: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Oct 5: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Oct 6: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Oct 8: Berlin Astra, Germany

Oct 9: Wroclaw A2, Poland

Oct 11: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Oct 12: Vienna Metal Meeting, Austria

Oct 13: Ljubljana Kino Siska, SIovenja

Oct 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 17: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzlerand

Oct 18: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany

Oct 19: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany

Oct 20: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany