"It‘ll be an intense night of death and thrash metal!" Cannibal Corpse announce European tour with Municipal Waste, Immolation and Schizophrenia

Death metal legends Cannibal Corpse will be returning to the UK and Europe for a huge tour later this year, and they're bringing one hell of a support bill with them. Joining Corpsegrinder and the gang will be thrash metal heroes Municipal Waste, death metal veterans Immolation and upcoming death/thrash metallers Schizophrenia.
"We‘ve played some festivals with Municipal Waste in the past but we‘ve never done a full tour with them, so we‘re really excited that it‘s finally happening," says Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster. "And of course, we‘ve done a lot of touring with our friends Immolation over the years; we‘re always ready to hit the road with them again- they‘re one of our favorite bands, both personally and musically. It‘ll be an intense night of death and thrash metal, and Schizophrenia‘s blend of those genres should be a perfect way to kick things off. We can‘t wait for this one, see you this Fall!"
See below for Cannibal Corpse's full list of dates, which kick off in Oberhausen, Germany on September 20. Tickets for the tour go on sale this Thursday, March 28, at 11am UK time from www.cannibalcorpse.net. The band are also scheduled to hit the road with Amon Amarth, Obituary and Frozen Soul for a North American tour starting next month.
Cannibal Corpse European tour dates 2024 with Municipal Waste, Immolation and Schizophrenia
Sep 20: Oberhausen Turbinhalle 2, Germany
Sep 21: Nijmegan Doornrosje, Netherlands
Sep 22: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
Sep 23: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France
Sep 25: Bristol Beacon, UK
Sep 26: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK
Sep 27: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK
Sep 28: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Sep 29: London Roundhouse, UK
Oct 1: Heidelberg Halle O2, Germany
Oct 2: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
Oct 3: Copenhagen Amager Brio, Denmark
Oct 4: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Oct 5: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Oct 6: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden
Oct 8: Berlin Astra, Germany
Oct 9: Wroclaw A2, Poland
Oct 11: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary
Oct 12: Vienna Metal Meeting, Austria
Oct 13: Ljubljana Kino Siska, SIovenja
Oct 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Oct 17: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzlerand
Oct 18: Leipzig Felsenkeller, Germany
Oct 19: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany
Oct 20: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany