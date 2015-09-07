Cancer Bats list UK dates

Cancer Bats have confirmed an 18-date UK tour in January 2016.
The Canadians are currently on the road supporting fifth album Searching For Zero, which was released earlier this year.
Vocalist Liam Cornier recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s Dead Set On Living: “We’ve never worked harder, longer, and put more into an album before.”
Tour tickets are on sale now.
Cancer Bats UK tour
Jan 11: Southend Chinnerys
Jan 12: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms
Jan 13: Brighton Concorde 2
Jan 14: Norwich Waterfront
Jan 15: Exeter Phoenix
Jan 16: Plymouth Hub
Jan 17: Bristol Marble Factory
Jan 18: Bridgend Hobos
Jan 19: Reading Sub89
Jan 20: Stoke Sugarmill
Jan 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Jan 22: Birmingham Academy 2
Jan 23: Manchester Academy 3
Jan 24: Leeds Key Club
Jan 25: Glasgow Garage
Jan 26:Newcastle Academy 2
Jan 27: Liverpool Academy 2
Jan 28: London Tuffnell Park Dome