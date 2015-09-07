Cancer Bats list UK dates

Cancer Bats have confirmed an 18-date UK tour in January 2016.

The Canadians are currently on the road supporting fifth album Searching For Zero, which was released earlier this year.

Vocalist Liam Cornier recently said of the follow-up to 2012’s Dead Set On Living: “We’ve never worked harder, longer, and put more into an album before.”

Tour tickets are on sale now.

Cancer Bats UK tour

Jan 11: Southend Chinnerys

Jan 12: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Jan 13: Brighton Concorde 2

Jan 14: Norwich Waterfront

Jan 15: Exeter Phoenix

Jan 16: Plymouth Hub

Jan 17: Bristol Marble Factory

Jan 18: Bridgend Hobos

Jan 19: Reading Sub89

Jan 20: Stoke Sugarmill

Jan 21: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Jan 22: Birmingham Academy 2

Jan 23: Manchester Academy 3

Jan 24: Leeds Key Club

Jan 25: Glasgow Garage

Jan 26:Newcastle Academy 2

Jan 27: Liverpool Academy 2

Jan 28: London Tuffnell Park Dome