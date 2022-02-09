Cancer Bats announce new album Psychic Jailbreak, and share its title track

Cancer Bats will release a new album, Psychic Jailbreak, on April 15 through their own Bat Skull Records label.



It will be the first album issued by the Canadian punks since the departure, last October, of founding guitarist Scott Middleton. And if you're keen to hear how the Bats sound as a trio, you can listen to the album’s title track right here, right now.



Vocalist Liam Cormier says, “We needed to kick things off with a total banger of a track that makes you want to pump your fist in the air, smash your head to the beat, all while screaming the call to action ‘Reject the fallacy of time!’ The concept of a Psychic Jailbreak is to completely change one’s perspective on something, in this case it’s our ideas of fixed linear time.”

The album, the band’s seventh, was recorded with producer JP Peters (Propagandhi) at his Private Ear Recordings studio in Winnipeg.



“We knew this album had to be special,” says Cormier. “Our band has never been one sole member tasked with all the writing. Over the last 15 years of releasing albums, it’s been a collaboration of the four of us forming all musical ideas. That being said, we knew that the three remaining Bats would have to prove our worth with this next album. We wanted to show Cancer Bats fans that an exciting new future was in store for us. To say the stakes were high on this album, would be an understatement. We were all feeling a mix of excitement and nerves.



“On the final days, while adding the last bits of skateboard noises and guitar shreds, we were all feeling our confidence levels rise with each playback. This last years’ worth of long hours and many late nights writing, finally coming together as a whole and fully formed effort. We were proud as a band and felt this new offering was worthy to join in the legacy of Cancer Bats albums.”



The track list for Psychic Jailbreak is:



1. Radiate

2. The Hoof

3. Lonely Bong

4. Friday Night

5. Hammering On

6. Crocodiles

7. Shadow of Mercury

8. Keep On Breathin’

9. Pressure Mind

10. Rollin Threes

11. Psychic Jailbreak



Cancer Bats will return to the UK in June to play the Slam Dunk Festival.