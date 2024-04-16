Can share new live clip from 1977 line-up featuring Rosko Gee

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

Legendary krautrockers Can will release Live In Aston 1977 in May

Can
(Image credit: Press)

Krautrock legends Can have released an excerpt from their upcoming Live In Aston 1977 album. You can listen to Vier below.

Live In Aston1977 is the latest in a series of live releases from the band through Mute Records and Future Days Records (the new EU label created by Spoon Records) and will be released on May 31.

It follows the release of Can Live in Brighton 1975, Can Live in Stuttgart 1975, Can Live In Cuxhaven 1976 and Live in Paris 1973.

Live In Aston1977 captures the band at a strange point in their career. Bassist Holger Czukay had moved on to performing with the band on what is credited as “waveform radio and spec. sounds”. He was replaced on bass by Rosko Gee from Traffic (Traffic percussionist Rebop Kwaku Baah also joined established band members Czukay, Irmin Schmidt, Jaki Liebezeit, Michael Karoli at the time).

The new-look Can's then-new album Saw Delight did not receive good reviews from the media at the time. The line-up featuring Gee and Kwaku Baah would go on to record two more albums with the band, Out Of Reach (1978) and the self-titled Can (1979) before splitting up.

Live In Aston1977 will be available on double vinyl, 2 x CD and digitally. You can view the new artwork below.

Pre-order Live In Aston1977.

Can

(Image credit: Mute/Future Days)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.