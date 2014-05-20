Camden Rocks announces stage times

On 31 May, Camden Town will be invaded by 200+ bands and hundreds more fans of rock and metal for Camden Rocks. Spread across 19 venues, there's so much going on it makes our heads hurt. But luckily the stage times have been announced so we can try and pretend we know where we'll be after our tenth pint.

Check out the full line-up and stage times below. If you don’t have tickets yet, get them here. They’re only £25, so what the hell are you waiting for?

Electric Ballroom

21:15 The Subways

20:00 Dinosaur Pile Up

18:45 Turbowolf

17:30 Sonic Boom Six

16:30 Blitz Kids

15:30 Eureka Machines

14:30 Protafield

13:30 The Peckham Cowboys

12:30 New Device

Underworld

00:30-03:00 Afterparty + The Virginmarys

21:30 Hacktivist

20:30 Fearless Vampire Killers

19:00 The Blackout

18:00 The Howling

17:00 Devil Sold His Soul

16:00 Hounds

15:00 Boy Jumps Ship

14:00 Verses

13:00 Sondura

Proud

21:15 Reverend And The Makers

20:15 Petebox Proud

19:00 Exit Calm

18:00 Trampolene

17:00 The Struts

16:00 Goldray

15:00 Panic The Vulture

14:00 Tankus The Henge

13:00 Shiva And The Hazzards

12:00 Duchess

Jazz Café

21:30 Johnny Borrell And Zazou

20:30 The Graveltones

19:00 Ginger Wildheart

18:00 The Xcerts

17:00 Paul Hegley Band

16:00 The Petals

15:00 Strangefruit

14:00 4th Street Traffic

13:00 Saint Agnes

12:00 The RPM’s

Barfly

21:30 Orange Goblin

20:30 Hang The Bastard

19:15 TBA

18:15 Max Raptor

17:00 Gnarwolves

16:00 Toseland

15:00 Straight Lines

14:00 The Ratells

13:00 Dead Harts

12:00 Ugly Love

Dingwalls Main

22:15 The Virginmarys

21:00 Nine Black Alps

20:00 Acoustic TV (Terrorvision)

19:00 Whales In Cubicles

18:00 TBA

17:00 Longy

16:00 Bleech

15:00 Knights

14:00 Hero Fisher

13:00 Tax The Heat

12:00 Walk The Night

Purple Turtle

22:00 Messenger

21:00 Deadly Circus Fire

20:00 Generation Graveyard

19:00 Palm Reader

18:00 To The Bones

17:00 Empire

16:00 Exit International

15:00 Flood Of Red

14:00 The Wild Lies

13:00 Romance

12:00 Eat The Evidence

Black Heart

22:00 God Damn

21:00 The Hell

20:00 LTNT

19:00 The Dogbones

18:00 Apologies, I Have None

17:00 Crazy Arm

16:00 Crystal Seagulls

15:00 Sons Of Icarus

14:00 Shattered Skies

13:00 Menshevik

12:00 Death Koolaid

Hawley Arms

22:00 Slaves

21:00 Burning Beaches

20:00 Storms

19:00 Turbogeist

18:00 Deadcuts

17:00 Dirty Harrys

16:00 Silver Arm

15:00 Young Aviators

14:00 Arms

13:00 Dead Eye Mariners

12:00 Weatherbird

Monarch

22:00 Baby Godzilla

21:00 Beasts

20:00 Plastic Barricades

19:00 Bleach Blood

18:00 Black Dogs

17:00 The Hype Theory

16:00 Cytota

15:00 Dolomite Minor

14:00 Damn Dice

13:00 The Broken Chords

12:00 Charlie And The Band Of Demons

Good Mixer

22:00 The Vex

21:00 Under The Influence

20:00 Raglans

19:00 The Talks

18:00 The One Hundred

17:00 My Little Empire

16:00 The St Pierre Snake Invasion

15:00 Riskee And The Ridicule

14:00 The Derellas

13:00 The Cramatics

12:00 Fur Cough

Enterprise

23:00 Electric River

22:00 Colt 45

21:00 Calling All Cars

20:00 Dead

19:00 Kenelis

18:00 New Desert Blues

17:00 West Of The Sun

16:00 LIFE

15:00 Blast Until Moscow

14:00 Avosetta

13:00 Mia Klose

12:00 Attention Thieves

The Cuban

22:00 Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly

21:00 Cypher 16

20:00 The Carnabys

19:00 AudioWhores

18:00 Richa

17:00 Aerial Light

16:00 Shoulders Of Giants

15:00 Shooting Suns

14:00 Gang Of Gypsies

13:00 Remote View

12:00 David Pear

Beatrice

03:00 Mixhell

02:00 Little Barrie

01:00 Money For Rope

00:00 Rubylux

23:00 Flagship

22:00 Dead Sea Skulls

21:00 A Plastic Rose

20:00 Broken Hands

19:00 I Am In Love

18:00 IC1’s

17:00 The Din

16:00 Love Zombies

15:00 Dumbjaw

14:00 Voodoo Vegas

13:00 Chasing Cadence

12:00 Get Inuit

The Forge

16:30 The Virginmarys

15:30 Fearless Vampire Killers

14:30 Blitz Kids

13:30 Longy

12:30 Sean Grant & The Wolfgang

The Black Cap

22:00 Wounds

21:00 Zoax

20:00 The Mercy House

19:00 Drones

18:00 Mitsubishis

17:00 Legend In Japan

16:00 Nevermind

15:00 Tropical Contact

14:00 Stereo Juggernaught

13:00 Mr Shiraz

12:00 Gem Stone & The Mil Men

Dingwalls Canal Side

22:00 Mavis

21:00 Vuvuvultures

20:00 The Dash

19:00 Paris Pickpockets

18:00 The Dirty Truth

17:00 The Parade

16:00 The Front

15:00 Kerri Watt

14:00 ITAMAR

13:00 Los Pepes

12:00 Healthy Junkies

Camden Head

22:30 Verse Chorus Verse

21:30 Rob Jones (Missing Andy)

20:30 Oxygen Thief

19:30 The Show

18:30 Jonny Walker

17:30 Star Scream

16:30 Sam Forrest (Nine Black Alps)

15:30 Joe Fox

14:30 Sample Answer

13:30 Riskee & The Ridicule

Brewdog

23:30 Crazy Arm

22:30 The Honey Ants

21:30 Adam French

20:30 The Undivided

19:30 Colt 45

18:30 Sam Duckworth (Get cape. Wear Cape. Fly)

17:30 Matty James

16:30 Shea

15:30 Jamie Kimmett

14:30 Chris Catalyst (Eureka Machines)

13:30 Milk N Kinski