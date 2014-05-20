Camden Rocks announces stage times

On 31 May, Camden Town will be invaded by 200+ bands and hundreds more fans of rock and metal for Camden Rocks. Spread across 19 venues, there's so much going on it makes our heads hurt. But luckily the stage times have been announced so we can try and pretend we know where we'll be after our tenth pint.
Check out the full line-up and stage times below. If you don’t have tickets yet, get them here. They’re only £25, so what the hell are you waiting for?
Electric Ballroom
21:15 The Subways
20:00 Dinosaur Pile Up
18:45 Turbowolf
17:30 Sonic Boom Six
16:30 Blitz Kids
15:30 Eureka Machines
14:30 Protafield
13:30 The Peckham Cowboys
12:30 New Device
Underworld
00:30-03:00 Afterparty + The Virginmarys
21:30 Hacktivist
20:30 Fearless Vampire Killers
19:00 The Blackout
18:00 The Howling
17:00 Devil Sold His Soul
16:00 Hounds
15:00 Boy Jumps Ship
14:00 Verses
13:00 Sondura
Proud
21:15 Reverend And The Makers
20:15 Petebox Proud
19:00 Exit Calm
18:00 Trampolene
17:00 The Struts
16:00 Goldray
15:00 Panic The Vulture
14:00 Tankus The Henge
13:00 Shiva And The Hazzards
12:00 Duchess
Jazz Café
21:30 Johnny Borrell And Zazou
20:30 The Graveltones
19:00 Ginger Wildheart
18:00 The Xcerts
17:00 Paul Hegley Band
16:00 The Petals
15:00 Strangefruit
14:00 4th Street Traffic
13:00 Saint Agnes
12:00 The RPM’s
Barfly
21:30 Orange Goblin
20:30 Hang The Bastard
19:15 TBA
18:15 Max Raptor
17:00 Gnarwolves
16:00 Toseland
15:00 Straight Lines
14:00 The Ratells
13:00 Dead Harts
12:00 Ugly Love
Dingwalls Main
22:15 The Virginmarys
21:00 Nine Black Alps
20:00 Acoustic TV (Terrorvision)
19:00 Whales In Cubicles
18:00 TBA
17:00 Longy
16:00 Bleech
15:00 Knights
14:00 Hero Fisher
13:00 Tax The Heat
12:00 Walk The Night
Purple Turtle
22:00 Messenger
21:00 Deadly Circus Fire
20:00 Generation Graveyard
19:00 Palm Reader
18:00 To The Bones
17:00 Empire
16:00 Exit International
15:00 Flood Of Red
14:00 The Wild Lies
13:00 Romance
12:00 Eat The Evidence
Black Heart
22:00 God Damn
21:00 The Hell
20:00 LTNT
19:00 The Dogbones
18:00 Apologies, I Have None
17:00 Crazy Arm
16:00 Crystal Seagulls
15:00 Sons Of Icarus
14:00 Shattered Skies
13:00 Menshevik
12:00 Death Koolaid
Hawley Arms
22:00 Slaves
21:00 Burning Beaches
20:00 Storms
19:00 Turbogeist
18:00 Deadcuts
17:00 Dirty Harrys
16:00 Silver Arm
15:00 Young Aviators
14:00 Arms
13:00 Dead Eye Mariners
12:00 Weatherbird
Monarch
22:00 Baby Godzilla
21:00 Beasts
20:00 Plastic Barricades
19:00 Bleach Blood
18:00 Black Dogs
17:00 The Hype Theory
16:00 Cytota
15:00 Dolomite Minor
14:00 Damn Dice
13:00 The Broken Chords
12:00 Charlie And The Band Of Demons
Good Mixer
22:00 The Vex
21:00 Under The Influence
20:00 Raglans
19:00 The Talks
18:00 The One Hundred
17:00 My Little Empire
16:00 The St Pierre Snake Invasion
15:00 Riskee And The Ridicule
14:00 The Derellas
13:00 The Cramatics
12:00 Fur Cough
Enterprise
23:00 Electric River
22:00 Colt 45
21:00 Calling All Cars
20:00 Dead
19:00 Kenelis
18:00 New Desert Blues
17:00 West Of The Sun
16:00 LIFE
15:00 Blast Until Moscow
14:00 Avosetta
13:00 Mia Klose
12:00 Attention Thieves
The Cuban
22:00 Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly
21:00 Cypher 16
20:00 The Carnabys
19:00 AudioWhores
18:00 Richa
17:00 Aerial Light
16:00 Shoulders Of Giants
15:00 Shooting Suns
14:00 Gang Of Gypsies
13:00 Remote View
12:00 David Pear
Beatrice
03:00 Mixhell
02:00 Little Barrie
01:00 Money For Rope
00:00 Rubylux
23:00 Flagship
22:00 Dead Sea Skulls
21:00 A Plastic Rose
20:00 Broken Hands
19:00 I Am In Love
18:00 IC1’s
17:00 The Din
16:00 Love Zombies
15:00 Dumbjaw
14:00 Voodoo Vegas
13:00 Chasing Cadence
12:00 Get Inuit
The Forge
16:30 The Virginmarys
15:30 Fearless Vampire Killers
14:30 Blitz Kids
13:30 Longy
12:30 Sean Grant & The Wolfgang
The Black Cap
22:00 Wounds
21:00 Zoax
20:00 The Mercy House
19:00 Drones
18:00 Mitsubishis
17:00 Legend In Japan
16:00 Nevermind
15:00 Tropical Contact
14:00 Stereo Juggernaught
13:00 Mr Shiraz
12:00 Gem Stone & The Mil Men
Dingwalls Canal Side
22:00 Mavis
21:00 Vuvuvultures
20:00 The Dash
19:00 Paris Pickpockets
18:00 The Dirty Truth
17:00 The Parade
16:00 The Front
15:00 Kerri Watt
14:00 ITAMAR
13:00 Los Pepes
12:00 Healthy Junkies
Camden Head
22:30 Verse Chorus Verse
21:30 Rob Jones (Missing Andy)
20:30 Oxygen Thief
19:30 The Show
18:30 Jonny Walker
17:30 Star Scream
16:30 Sam Forrest (Nine Black Alps)
15:30 Joe Fox
14:30 Sample Answer
13:30 Riskee & The Ridicule
Brewdog
23:30 Crazy Arm
22:30 The Honey Ants
21:30 Adam French
20:30 The Undivided
19:30 Colt 45
18:30 Sam Duckworth (Get cape. Wear Cape. Fly)
17:30 Matty James
16:30 Shea
15:30 Jamie Kimmett
14:30 Chris Catalyst (Eureka Machines)
13:30 Milk N Kinski