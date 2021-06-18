Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ wireless earbuds get their first ever price drop for Prime Day

Prime Day is a few days off yet, but British audio specialist Cambridge Audio is getting in on the action early with this mega Prime Day headphones deal - knocking £20 off their astonishing new Melomania 1+ true wireless earbuds, now just £99.95 .

A significant upgrade on the previous model, the budget-friendly Melomania 1+ includes app control and customisable EQ settings so you can tune them properly for the tunes you’re listening to. The icing on the cake is the 5.8mm graphene-enhanced drivers and a new High Performance Audio Mode, which helps deliver truly immersive audio.

Elsewhere you can enjoy faster charging via USB-C and an epic 45 hours of battery - the buds themselves dish out 9 hours of playback, plus four additional charges from the case. That’s almost enough time to get through Maiden’s entire back catalogue. Adding them to our best in-ear headphones guide recently was a total no-brainer.

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ : Was £119.95, now £99.95

For the first time ever, save £20 on a pair of our favourite budget earbuds. They boast comfortable fit, ridiculously good battery life and unbelievable sound for the money. If you buy one thing this Prime Day, these should top your list. Offer ends on 24 June, or earlier if stocks run out. View Deal

The sale runs from now through to 11:59pm on Thursday 24th June, unless the stock runs our sooner.