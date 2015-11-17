California Breed ex Watt in Ghost In My Head video

Former California Breed guitarist Andrew Watt has released a video for his track Ghost In My Head.

It’s the lead song from his debut solo EP of the same name, out now via Republic Records. In the video, Watt can be seen taking all of the musical and vocal roles.

The 24-year-old impressed California Breed mainman Glenn Hughes when he auditioned for the part in the now defunct band.

On Ghost In My Head, Watt says: “This was the first song I wrote for this record and I love that it wound up being the first single. Lyrically, it delves into the all encompassing trip of a life on the road and the struggles that it brings when readjusting to any kind of a normal life.

“It only felt right that this would be a predominately performance-based video. I had a blast shooting it and I hope you dig.”

Andrew Watt Ghost In My Head tracklist