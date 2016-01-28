Cadillac Three stream Graffiti

The Cadillac Three have made their single Graffiti available to stream.

It’s the first material to be unveiled from the band’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled second album. The follow-up to 2014’s self-titled debut is due this year.

A promo video for Graffiti was shot in London this week and will be unveiled in due course.

Frontman Jaren Johnston previously told Classic Rock the band were looking for a more “arena-friendly” sound on the album. He added: “Everybody wants to be that big arena rock band. So we’re trying to grow in a way where it makes sense.”

The Cadillac Three – who were named Best New Band at the 2014 Classic Rock Roll Of Honour – kick off a UK tour this month and have been confirmed for the 2016 Ramblin’ Man Fair.

