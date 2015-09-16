Cadillac Three in UK return

The Cadillac Three have announced a one-off show at London’s O2 Academy Islington on November 9.

And they’ve vowed to return for a UK tour in 2016.

The show follows their debut appearance at the Download festival in June, and the trio’s Classic Rock Roll Of Honour victory last year, when they were voted Best New Band.

Drummer Neil Mason says: “From the very start, we promised to keep coming back as long as y’all will have us.

“So here we come again in November – just a show in foggy London this time, but we’ll be back for a more extensive run next year. We’ve been working hard on new music for y’all, too, and we’re looking forward to sharing some of it.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on September 18 (Friday).