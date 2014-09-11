Bush stream single The Only Way Out

Bush have made their new single available to stream.

The Only Way Out is taken from the band’s upcoming sixth album Man On The Run, released on October 20.

Frontman Gavin Rossdale says of the single: “It’s a good gateway into the record. This record gets a bit wider and probably a little darker. This is just the right way in.”

The album is their first release since 2011’s The Sea Of Memories, which came after a 10-year delay following fourth outing Golden State.

Bush plan a widespread tour in early 2015 in support of the album.