Bury Tomorrow release new video for Of Glory

Bury Tomorrow have released a video for new single Of Glory, taken from their upcoming album Runes.

Following its airing on BBC Radio One’s Rock Show last night (nice one, Dan), Bury Tomorrow have unveiled this new video for the next single to come from their imminent full-length Runes. Speaking about the song, frontman Dani Winter-Bates said: “It showcases our both melodic and metal side. The song is about making it through the struggles in life and disregarding naysayers and people that bring negativity.”

Runes is released 26 May on Nuclear Blast. Check out their upcoming tour dates below:

**MAY **

21: STOKE Sugarmill

22: EDINBURGH Studio 24

23: LIVERPOOL Academy 2

24 - 26: SLAM DUNK Festivals

28: OXFORD Academy 2

29: CARDIFF Solus 2

30: PLYMOUTH White Rabbit

31: KINGSTON College

**JUNE **

01: KINGSTON College

14: DOWNLOAD Festival