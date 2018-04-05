Buffalo Tom announce European tour

Buffalo Tom have announced a European tour which will take place later this year.

They’ve lined up seven dates in November and December and will play shows in Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and England.

The Boston-based outfit released their album Quiet And Peace last month via Banquet Records – their first record since 2011’s Skins.

The album includes a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water track The Only Living Boy In New York.

Buffalo Tom have now launched a video for the song to mark the news that they’ll release it on limited edition 7-inch vinyl on April 21 for Record Store Day. It’ll be backed by a cover of The Who’s The Seeker. Watch the promo below.

Buffalo Tom 2018 European tour dates

Nov 27: Copenhagen Pumpehuset Denmark

Nov 29: Berlin Bi Nuu, Germany

Dec 02: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Dec 04: Bristol Fleece, UK

Dec 05: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Dec 06: Birmingham Institute 2, UK

Dec 08: Eindhoven Come As You Are Effenaar, Netherlands