Buckcherry's ode to Tight Pants

Buckcherry have released a video for their track Tight Pants.

The song is taken from the band’s seventh album, Rock N Roll, out now. Frontman Josh Todd tells BroBible that the video for Tight Pants is an ode to “one of the great wonders of the world” – the female posterior.

On the band”s Facebook page, he adds: “I had been listening to a lot of old school funk and it really comes out on this track. Tight Pants will blow your mind because the girl’s so fine.”

Buckcherry previously issued a video for The Madness.

ROCK N ROLL TRACKLIST

Bring It On Back 2. Tight Pants 3. Wish To Carry On 4. The Feeling Never Dies 5. Cradle 6. The Madness 7. Wood 8. Rain’s Falling 9. Sex Appeal 10. Get With It

Aug 28: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ Aug 29: Syracuse New York State Fair, NY Sep 09: Charlotte Neighbourhood Theatre, NC Sep 10: Wilmington Ziggy’s, NC Sep 12: Knoxville The Concourse at The International, TN Sep 15: Traverse City Ground Zero, MI Sep 16: Flint The Machine Shop, MI Sep 18: Kalamazoo District Square, MI Sep 19: Memomonie Stout Ale House, WI Sep 20: Des Moines Wooly’s, IA Sep 29: Corpus Christi Brewster’s St Ice House, TX Sep 30: Houston Scout Bar, TX Oct 02: Sioux City Hard Rock Casino, IA Oct 03: Nebraska City Three Hills Event Center, NE Oct 04: Hays Singers, KS Oct 29: Moose Jaw Mosaic Place, SK Oct 31: Calgary Deerfoot Inn & Casino, AB Dec 04: Green Bay The Watering Hole, WI