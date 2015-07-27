Buckcherry premiere The Madness video

Buckcherry have issued a video for their track The Madness.

It’s lifted from their seventh album Rock ’N’ Roll which is released on August 21.

Frontman Josh Todd tells Billboard: “I struggle with two sides of my mind. There’s the side that wants to be really bad and the side that really wants to be good, and this is a constant battle with me. So that’s what The Madness is about, and I just felt like the chorus came together really well.”

Rock ’N’ Roll will be their first release on the band’s F-Bomb Records. And Todd reports that being on their own label has given them the opportunity to be more creative than on previous albums.

He says: “Over the years being on several different labels, we’ve been pushed and pulled and told so many different things. And whenever we stick to our guns and do what feels right to ourselves and to the honesty of Buckcherry, then everything works out.”

Last week, Todd revealed that the song Tight Pants was influenced by Aerosmith. They’ll hit the road across North America in the coming months to support Rock ’N’ Roll, which is available to pre-order.

Rock ’N’ Roll tracklist

1. Bring It On Back 2. Tight Pants 3. Wish To Carry On 4. The Feeling Never Dies 5. Cradle 6. The Madness 7. Wood 8. Rain’s Falling 9. Sex Appeal 10. Get With It