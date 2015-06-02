Buckcherry detail Rock 'N' Roll

Buckcherry have announced their seventh album will be released on August 21.

Rock ‘N’ Roll will be issued via F-Bomb Records. The announcement coincides with the release of a video for single Bring It On Back.

The album title is a response to comments by Kiss’ Gene Simmons and others that rock is dead, says frontman Josh Todd.

He adds: “There’s been so much talk about how rock‘n’roll is dead and all of this bullshit. The funny thing is, that’s been going on since we put out our first record in 1999.

“We wanted to call the new album Rock ‘N’ Roll because this is what we’ve been doing our whole lives. We focused on making a record that encompasses all of what we are. You get every flavour of Buckcherry.”

On the lyrical content of Bring It On Back, Todd says: “When I’m not on the road, I race go karts for my hobby. The song is really about racing. I had a driver named Kurt Busch in mind when I wrote the lyrics.

“They call him ‘The Outlaw’ and he’s a badass. It captures that intensity of racing and the mentality. I love it.”

Buckcherry Rock ‘N’ Roll tracklist