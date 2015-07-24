Buckcherry credit Aerosmith with Rock ’N’ Roll sound

Buckcherry vocalist Josh Todd says their track Tight Pants on their upcoming album Rock ’N’ Roll was influenced by Aerosmith’s past work.

They’ll release their seventh record on August 21 – and when asked about where the idea to include horns on the song came from, he points to Steven Tyler and co’s 1989 album, Pump.

Todd tells Loudwire: “We’re big fans of that record. That was actually guitarist Keith Nelson’s idea. He’s like, ‘I got this idea for this horn section on Tight Pants.’

“He put it in and we would sit around and listen to the rough mixes of that for so long before he actually mixed the record. We can’t hear the song without it now.”

The frontman previously revealed the album title was a response to comments made by Kiss’ Gene Simmons and others that rock is dead. And he says they felt the time was right to do something different from their conceptual last release, 2013’s Confessions.

Todd continues: “I’m very fond of that record but it was time to just get back to our roots. We had it in our heads that we wanted to title a record Rock ‘N’ Roll a long time ago. It was just the right timing, with the climate of what’s going on.”

The album is available to pre-order in a variety of bundle packs, while the band will tour North America to support the release over the coming months.

Rock ’N’ Roll tracklist