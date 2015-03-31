BTBAM’s Rogers launches movie soundtrack

Between The Buried And Me vocalist Tommy Rogers has released a movie soundtrack under his Thomas Giles name.

He wrote the music for Dutch Book, which was screened last week at a film festival in Florida.

His work is described as comparable to his Thomas Giles titles Pulse and Modern Noise, plus the softer side of BTBAM’s output.

Modern Noise, Rogers’ second solo album, was launched in November, featuring bandmate Will Goodyear on percussion. The mainman said at the time: “I took a more rock approach and really focused on writing simple yet dynamic songs. It’s basically just saying, ‘This is my current noise on the earth.’”

The Dutch Book soundtrack is available via iTunes, Amazon and other outlets. BTBAM release eighth album Coma Ecliptic in July.