BTBAM’s Rogers gets Mutilated

Between The Buried And Me vocalist Tommy Rogers has launched a stream of his track Mutilated World from upcoming second solo album Modern World.

It’s to be released under his Thomas Giles monicker on November 24 via Metal Blade Records.

While he played every instrument on his debut title, he enlisted former BTBAM percussionist Will Goodyear and the pair worked together with the band’s producer Jamie King.

Rogers says: “This record was an outcome of me creating songs while not wanting to over-evaluate the music. I wanted to record things that naturally came to me; and because of this, the record feels like an accurate extension of myself.

“I took a more rock approach and really focused on writing simple yet dynamic songs. Lyrically, I feel it’s a great mix of storytelling and personal experience. Modern Noise is basically just saying this is my current noise on the earth. We all are here for a short amount of time, and the noise we make is our memory.”

BTBAM last month launched live DVD Future Sequence, recorded while they performed their Parallax II album in full in a studio setting.