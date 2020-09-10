Bruce Springsteen announces new album Letter To You

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a new studio album Letter To You.

He has also unveiled the album's lead single and title track, along with a lyric video starring him and the band.

The album will be released on October 23 via Columbia Records, and was apparently recorded in just five days at Springsteen's home studio. It will mark Springsteen's 20th album.

"I love the emotional nature of Letter To You," says Springsteen. "And I love the sound of the E Street Band playing completely live in the studio, in a way we’ve never done before, and with no overdubs.

"We made the album in only five days, and it turned out to be one of the greatest recording experiences I’ve ever had."

Letter To You will include nine original tracks, plus three – Janey Needs A Shooter, If I Was The Priest and Song For Orphans – written early in his career but never released until now.

Check the video for Letter To You out below. The album is available for pre-order now.

(Image credit: Columbia Records)

Letter To You: tracklist

1. One Minute You’re Here

2. Letter To You

3. Burnin’ Train

4. Janey Needs A Shooter

5. Last Man Standing

6. The Power Of Prayer

7. House Of A Thousand Guitars

8. Rainmaker

9. If I Was The Priest

10. Ghosts

11. Song For Orphans

12. I’ll See You In My Dreams