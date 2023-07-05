Bruce Soord announces solo tour of EU and UK

The Pineapple Thief frontman Bruce Soord has announced a run of live dates throughout the EU and UK for October.

Soord is currently applying the finishing touches to a new solo album, the follow-up to 2019's debut solo release All This Will Be Yours. Although there is little information about the new record at the tie of writing, the fact that the tour is entitled 'Luminescence Tour 2023' is a big clue as to the title of the new album.

"This is a very rare outing for me, going on the road with my trio,"says Soord. "The show will feature my solo material as well as my favourite The Pineapple Thief songs. It will be in an ‘evening with’ kind of atmosphere, something I’m really looking forward to."

The Pineapple Thief have just released How Did We Find Our Way: 1999 - 2006, an eight-disc box set which charts the band's progress from 1999's Abducting The Unicorn through to Little Man in 2006.

Bruce Soord Luminescence Tour 2023 dates.

Sep 29: NED Helmond De Cacao

Sep 30: FRA Paris Café de la Danse

Oct 2: SPA Madrid Moby Dick

Oct 3: SPA Spain Barcelona Wolf

Oct 5: ITA Bologna Locomotiv Club

Oct 6: ITA Milan Arci Bellezza

Oct 8: ITA Rome Auditorium Parco Della Musica

Oct 11: GER Aschaffenburg Colos Saal

Oct 12: GER Cologne Club Volta

Oct 14: UK London Nell’s

