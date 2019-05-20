Bruce Dickinson reveals Iron Maiden’s Sun And Steel lager in new unboxing video

Iron Maiden’s new Sun And Steel saké lager has gone on sale in the UK.

The latest collaboration between the band and Robinsons Brewery was revealed back in March – and as the brew is now on sale in select Morrisons stores in the UK, the brewery have released a video showing Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson unboxing and tasting the lager.

Dickinson says: “We wanted to do something a bit special so we decided to do something with Japanese saké yeast to add some extra aroma and flavour. It is delicious and it looks pretty cool as well!”

Sun And Steel is the sixth beer in the Trooper range, with the new lager a 4.8% ABV pilsner-style, double fermented hybrid lager made with both lager and saké yeasts.

The idea for the beer came from the vocalist, with help from Robinsons’ Head Brewer Martyn Weeks, and is said to have been inspired by a meeting between Dickinson and long-time Iron Maiden fan George Yusa – the owner of the 300 year old Okunomatsu Saké Brewery in Fukushima.

Iron Maiden are currently preparing to take The Legacy Of The Beast tour to the US, Canada and South America, with the first show set to take place at the Sunrise BB&T Center in Florida on July 18.