Bring Me The Horizon have posted the tracklist of their upcoming album Amo, which includes three guest appearances.

Sharing the image on Twitter earlier today, Bring Me The Horizon revealed the 13-track LP will feature guest spots from Cradle Of Filth frontman Dani Filth, synthpopstar Grimes and beatboxer Rahzel.

The Dani Filth track Wonderful Life has already been released with a lyric video.

According to the tweet, Grimes features on a track called Nihilist Blues and Rahzel lends his talent to the song Heavy Metal.

Full tracklist below:

1. I Apologise If You Feel Something

2. Mantra

3. Nihilist Blues (feat. Grimes)

4. In The Dark

5. Wonderful Life (feat. Dani Filth)

6. Ouch

7. Medicine

8. Sugar Honey Ice & Tea

9. Why You Gotta Kick Me When I’m Down?

10. Fresh Bruises

11. Mother Tongue

12. Heavy Metal (feat. Rahzel)

13. I Don’t Know What To Say

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes says new album Amo is based on love.

“It’s not anti-love, it’s unbiased in that respect, it just explores stuff,” he told us. “I went through a divorce a couple of years ago and I was really reluctant to write about it, but in the end I needed to get it out of me and deal with it. Not that I was so broken up about it, but sometimes when you go through something traumatic, even when you think you’re over it you don’t realise what you’re still holding on to. Whether it’s the way you treat other people or losing trust, I thought I need to explore this myself so I can deal with it.

“It’s not really an angry record or anything like that, it’s more about looking at stuff and going over it and mentally dumping it. It goes in to stuff that’s not about me that’s more about society and stuff like that. You’ll find out.”

Amo is released January 11 and available to pre-order now.

Bring Me The Horizon 2018/19 tour dates

Nov 05: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 06: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 08: Berlin UFO Im Velodrome

Nov 09: Chemnitz Messe, Germany

Nov 10: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 12: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 13: Milan Forum, Italy

Nov 14: Munich Zenith, Germany

Nov 16: Antwerp Lotto, Belgium

Nov 17: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 18: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Germany

Nov 20: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Nov 21: Paris Le Zenith, France

Nov 23: Birmingham Arena, UK

Nov 24: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 27: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 29: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 30: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Jan 23: Nashville Municipal Auditorium, TN

Jan 25: Orlando CFE Arena, FL

Jan 26: Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy, GA

Jan 28: Fairfax EagleBank Arena, VA

Jan 29: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Feb 01: Boston Tsongas Center At UMass Lowell, MA

Feb 02: Montreal Place Bell, QC

Feb 04: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Feb 05: Chicago Aragon Ballroom, IL

Feb 06: Minneapolis Armory, MN

Feb 08: Dallas South Side Ballroom, TX

Feb 09: Houston Revention Music Center, TX

Feb 11: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Feb 13: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Feb 15: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ

Feb 16: Las Vegas The Joint At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, NV

Apr 10: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

Apr 12: Sydney Qudos bank Arena. Australia

Apr 13: Melbourbe Rod Laver Arena, Australia