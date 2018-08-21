Bring Me The Horizon tease new single

Bring Me The Horizon have announced that they’ll reveal something tonight (August 21) on BBC Radio 1.

Last week, posters and flyers started to appear at locations around the world featuring the line: “Do You Wanna Start A Cult With Me?” and also included a hotline number.

Dialing 0800 888 6448 put the caller in a queue and played what sounded like a church organ and gave bizarre lifestyle advice relating to 'Mantra'.

An accompanying website has the header 'An Invitation To Salvation' and features today's date.

And this morning, the band posted a temporary short video on Instagram which said: “It begins. 7pm tonight. BBC Radio 1.”

That radio slot is usually hosted by Annie Mac, but Benji B is hosting tonight's show.

The image used matches one that was earlier leaked on Reddit showing frontman Oli Sykes. See both shots below.