It looks like Bring Me The Horizon are about to announce something big

Posters and flyers have started to appear across the world suggesting that Bring Me The Horizon are up to something.

The Daily BMTH Instagram account has been posting information as fans discover teasers, with posters spotted in Lima, Peru, and a flyer found in Chicago featuring the band's old logo and what appears to be a new design.

Both feature the line: “Do You Wanna Start A Cult With Me?” and also include a hotline number. Dialing 0800 888 6448 puts the caller in a queue and plays what sounds like a church organ and gives bizarre lifestyle advice relating to 'Mantra'.

Once you get through, a muffled choir plays, accompanied with sinister sounds and heavy breathing before the call cuts dramatically off.

An accompanying website has the header 'An Invitation To Salvation' and has the date August 21.

A statement on the site reads: “For countless ages a goal of religion has been the salvage of the human soul. Man has tried by many practices to find the pathway to salvation.

“He has held the imperishable hope that someday in some way he would be free. Man has spoken of the second coming of Christ and of the Judgment Day. We have kept wide the doorway for this salvation by retaining religious freedom.

“And here, after these ages of grief and suffering, through terrible wars and catastrophe, the hope still lives – and with that hope, accomplishment.

“Man can save his soul. Like the bright cool dawn after a night of prison and of thunder, man can taste that freedom sought so long. There are those who will say that only after a lifetime of sacrifice and good doing can the soul be free – that God demands conditions in the freedom and that some have the power of making mankind slaves.

“But these things too have answers. And all we tell you now is that you can be free. But first, we must piss you off. Salvation will return.”

Watch this space.

