Bring Me The Horizon announce The Second Base Tour

Bring Me The Horizon have announced The Second Base Tour.

The run of 11 shows across North America will commence with a set at Jacksonville’s Welcome To Rockville on May 5 and wrap up at the Sonic Temple Arts and Music festival in Columbus on the 19th of the month.

Special guests Scarlxrd will join Bring Me The Horizon and will play on all dates aside from the Welcome To Rockville appearance.

BMTH have lined up the dates in support of their latest album Amo, which was released last month.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (March 1).

The Sheffield outfit were forced to cancel shows in Phoenix and Las Vegas earlier this month after frontman Oli Sykes ruptured his right vocal cord – but he’ll be ready for the new dates, along with their previously confirmed headline set at London’s All Points East on May 31.

Last week, Bring Me The Horizon guitarist Lee Malia credited Sykes with keeping the band ahead of the curve when it came to musical styles.