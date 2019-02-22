Bring Me The Horizon: We’re a year ahead of other bands

Bring Me The Horizon’s Lee Malia says he thinks they're a year ahead of other bands when it come to musical ideas.

In a new interview with Music Radar, the guitarist also credits frontman Oli Sykes with keeping them ahead of the curve.

He says: “I think we’ve been ahead of some of the other bands. To Oli’s credit, he’s quite good at that. He has ideas before anyone else.

“He’ll come up with something and you’ll think that sounds like it’s just going to be mental – like having a choir all chopped up on a CD. But then we did that and everyone started having choirs on their CDs, the whole metalcore scene – but a year later than us.

“Or having strings – even though, of course, Metallica did it years before, we modernised it.”

Malia adds: “I always think we have been a year ahead of bands who are just seeing what’s cool and then copying it.

“I think we always thought ahead, and thought about what we were doing rather than just doing the same thing again. We’ve always thought what we could do next to make it better.”

Bring Me The Horizon were forced to cancel shows in Phoenix and Las Vegas earlier this week after Sykes ruptured his right vocal cord.

He'll be fully fit in time for their headline appearance at London's All Points East which will take place on May 31 at the city's Victoria Park.

BMTH are curating the event and have confirmed that Architects, Idles, Run The Jewels, Nothing But Thieves, Scarlxrd, Yonaka, While She Sleeps, Employed To Serve and Alice Glass will join them on the day.