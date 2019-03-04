Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes checks in with update after rupturing vocal cord

Last month, Bring Me The Horizon were forced to cancel shows in Phoenix and Las Vegas after frontman Oli Sykes ruptured his right vocal cord.

The singer reported that if he didn’t rest his voice completely, he was “in serious danger of doing permanent damage.”

Now he’s checked in to let fans know he’s doing fine, in a tweet which reads: “Just been to the voice doctors – my voice is fully healed. Woop, woop. See you all soon!”

In the message confirming that the two US shows were cancelled, Sykes said: “I’ve been trying my best to fulfil our commitments as I really hate letting you guys down, not to mention these shows have literally been the most fun ever. But at this point, me singing in this state would be the equivalent of a footballer running on a broken leg.

“We are working on plans to come back to Phoenix and Las Vegas this year to make it up to everyone who missed out.”

Bring Me The Horizon will headline and curate the lineup for All Points East which will take place on May 31 at London’s Victoria Park.

They’ll be joined on the day by Architects, Idles, Run The Jewels, Nothing But Thieves, Scarlxrd, Yonaka, While She Sleeps, Employed To Serve and Alice Glass.