Bring Me The Horizon to headline All Points East 2019

Bring Me The Horizon have been confirmed as headliners of next year’s All Points East festival.

The UK event will take place at Victoria Park, East London, between May 24 and June 2, 2019, with Oli Sykes and co curating and topping the bill on May 31.

Joining them on the day will be Idles, Run The Jewels, Nothing But Thieves, Scarlxrd and Yonaka, with further artists to be announced in due course.

Chemical Brothers, Bon Iver and Christine And The Queens were previously announced as headliners for other days.

Frontman Sykes says: “We are excited to be headlining our first festival in the iconic Victoria Park. It’s a privilege to be in the company of headliners like Bon Iver and Chemical Brothers and we are hoping to blow fans away with our carefully curated day of really special artists.”

Senior vice president of AEG Presents, Jim King, adds: “We are beyond thrilled to be able to welcome Bring Me The Horizon to the East Stage next year for their long overdue first festival headliner set.

“The band and the festival have curated an unbelievable day of music. May 31 is going to be an unforgettable night for Victoria Park.”

Tickets will go on sale from 9am on Friday (December 7).

Bring Me The Horizon will release their new album Amo on January 11 and will tour across North America and Australia next year.

Earlier this week, the band sent their condolences to the family and friends of a fan who died at their show at London’s Alexandra Palace last Friday night.

The incident occurred in the moshpit during the first half of the performance, with the fan carried out by security personel. Paramedics were in attendance but were unsuccessful in their attempts to resuscitate him.