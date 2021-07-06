Bright Eyes reschedule UK and Ireland tour to 2022

Indie rockers Bright Eyes have become the latest band to announce rescheduled 2022 tour dates.

Originally scheduled to be hitting the road this August, the trio will now be kicking off 2022's tour on August 30, playing shows in London, Manchester, Dublin and Birmingham, before finishing up in Glasgow's Barrowland on September 6.

Their US tour dates will be going ahead as planned, with the band heading to Lewiston, NY on July 27 and wrapping up in Birmingham, AL on August 8.

Aug 30: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Aug 31: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Sep 01: Dublin Vicar Street, IE

Sep 05: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Sep 06: Glasgow Barrowland

It's likely this will be one of the last UK tours to be rescheduled, as the UK government recently confirmed plans to scrap all social distancing regulations and capacity limits as of July 19, meaning venues and clubs should in theory be able to operate at full capacity in two weeks' time, despite cases rising rapidly in recent days.

Whether or not venues will introduce their own social distancing and capacity policies remains to be seen. Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust said of the news: “This announcement is hugely important and provides the opportunity to revive live music. It does not, however, change the central mission or the importance of the word ‘safely’. We are re-energising our efforts to work with our fantastic network of grassroots music venues to ensure that what each of them delivers to the public from 19 July meets the highest standards of COVID security and safety within the new guidelines.”