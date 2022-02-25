Brian May to reissue Another World album across multiple formats

Queen guitarist Brian May is to reissue his second solo album, Another World, in April. The album was originally released in June 1998 in The UK, and featured a cast of musicians that included Cozy Powell, Jeff Beck, Ian Hunter and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

“This, dear Listener, is the second release in my 'Brian May Gold Series' reissues," proclaims May. "To this album – historically my second solo record – we’ve applied the same loving care that we lavished on Back To The Light – repolishing and remastering but using the exact original mixes. Originally delivered 24 years ago, Another World is now reborn just as it was originally created."

May's first solo album, Back To The Light, was reissued last August.

The first track to benefit from May's repolishing and remastering is On My Way Up, which is available now via your friendly local streaming platform, and will be released as a physical single on the same day as Another World, on April 22.

The album itself will be available across multiple formats, including single and double CD, and a 2CD /sky-blue vinyl LP collector’s edition including that arrives packaged in a 12” lift lid box and comes with a 32-page booklet and enamel badge. The second CD, Another Disc, is a 15-track set of rarities. Picture disc and cassette options are available from Queen's online store.

“I travelled a lot of paths to gather all the pieces,” says May. “In order to have something worthwhile for the next Brian May album, I would have to rediscover who I was. I decided to go out and do a lot of playing and open myself up for projects because I didn’t want to make another purely introspective album. I thought I would go out into the world, experience things and rediscover my roots.

"I hoped that by the time I got to the end of the project, I would have brought about a change in myself. I thought, 'When the album is finished, I will have made this journey, and I will have got to this other place, and I can tell everyone how I did it', but to be honest, I didn’t really manage it. The truth of the album is that it’s a journey which is still taking place."

Another World is available to pre-order now.

Another World tracklist

Disc 1 – Another World

Space (Brian May)

Business (Brian May)

China Belle (Brian May)

Why Don’t We Try Again (Brian May)

On My Way Up (Brian May)

Cyborg (Brian May)

The Guv’nor (Brian May)

Wilderness (Brian May)

Slow Down (Larry Williams)

One Rainy Wish (Jimi Hendrix)

|All The Way From Memphis (Ian Hunter)

Another World (Brian May)

Being On My Own (Brian May)

Disc 2 – Another Disc

Brian Talks (Brian May)

“The Business” (Rock On Cozy Mix) (Brian May)

Hot Patootie* (Richard O’Brien)

F.B.I. (Original Ruff Mix With Real Bass And Drums) (Bruce Welch/Hank Brian Marvin/Jet Harris)

Maybe Baby* (Norman Petty/Charles Hardin)|

It’s Only Make Believe* (Conway Twitty/Jack Nance)

Otro Lugar (Brian May)

Cyborg (Solo Instrumental Version) (Brian May)

Business Stings (Brian May)

I’ll Be Prayin’ (Brian May)

On My Way Up (Guitar Version) (Brian May)

The Last Great Optimist (Brian May)

On My Way Up (Live in Paris, June ’98) (Brian May)|

Hammer To Fall (Live)