Queen icon Freddie Mercury had a secret daughter, according to a new biography

A new biography of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury claims he had a secret daughter with whom he had a close relationship until his death in 1991.

The 48-year-old woman, who is known only as B, works in the medical field somewhere in Europe. She has shared her story with rock biographer Lesley-Ann Jones for the new book, titled Love, Freddie.

The book claims B was conceived in 1976 when Mercury had an affair with the wife of one of his close friends. It adds that Mercury regularly spent time with the child.

It also claims Mercury gave B 17 volumes of his personal journals, which she kept secret until now.

The Daily Mail reports that B says in the book: "Freddie Mercury was and is my father.

"We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life.

"He adored me and was devoted to me. The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession."

Mercury was known to have had relationships with both men and women. He died from complications of HIV/AIDS.

B's existence was said to be known only to Mercury's inner circle of friends.

In the book, B explains why she has revealed her story and the journals now. She says: "After more than three decades of lies, speculation and distortion, it is time to let Freddie speak.

"Those who have been aware of my existence kept his greatest secret out of loyalty to Freddie.

"That I choose to reveal myself in my own midlife is my decision and mine alone. I have not, at any point, been coerced into doing this.

"He entrusted his collection of private notebooks to me, his only child and his next of kin, the written record of his private thoughts, memories and feelings about everything he had experienced."

Author Jones tells the Daily Mail: “My instinct was to doubt everything, but I am absolutely sure she is not a fantasist. No one could have faked all this. Why would she have worked with me for three and a half years, never demanding anything?"

Love, Freddie is due to be released in February of this year.